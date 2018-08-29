Driver in stolen vehicle pepper-sprayed by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police had to pepper spray an unco-operative driver after she sped away from a traffic stop in a reported stolen vehicle.

RCMP stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Allan, early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Arthur Avenue and 15th Street East.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed when Saskatoon police arrived.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Spadina Crescent West and Avenue G South after the driver hit a curb.

An officer broke a window and pepper-sprayed the driver after she refused to leave the vehicle. It was also thought she was threatening to harm herself.

She then tried to flee on foot, but was caught moments later.

A passenger was also arrested.

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics for the effects of pepper spray.

A loaded syringe and a hatchet were seized during a search of the vehicle.

A 26-year-old Allan woman is facing seven charges, including evading police, dangerous driving, and possession of stolen property. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 33-year-old passenger, a Saskatoon man, is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of probation.