August 29, 2018 9:01 am

Shooting death at northeast Edmonton townhouse complex a homicide: autopsy

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Residents in Rundle Heights woke up to a heavy police presence in their neighbourhood Monday morning. Officers were knocking on doors after a body was found. Kendra Slugoski filed this report on the day of the shooting.

The man shot and killed at a townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed late Tuesday night.

An autopsy confirmed that Edmonton man Clinton Roderick Roasting, 32, died from a gunshot wound, and police said the manner of death was a homicide.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Parkview Estates complex, at 116 Avenue and 32 Street in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood.

Edmonton Police Service officers investigating at the Parkview Estates complex, at 116a Avenue and 32 Street, in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood. Monday, August 27, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News

Several residents in the complex said they heard a gunshot, the sound of a vehicle driving away, and someone yelling to call 911.

Police and paramedics arrived to find Roasting “in medical duress” lying on the ground in the green space near the complex. He died on scene.

Edmonton Police Service officers investigating at the Parkview Estates rental complex, at 116a Avenue and 32 Street, in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood. Monday, August 27, 2018.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Residents told Global News the area sees a high volume of crime and a heavy police presence on a regular basis. A teenager was killed just down the street last year, and in 2014 a father was run over and killed by his own truck as he tried to stop it from being stolen from outside his home in the same townhouse complex.

While two people were taken away by officers at the scene on Monday morning, police have not announced any charges and are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about Roasting’s death.

Edmonton Police Service officers investigating at the Parkview Estates rental complex, at 116a Avenue and 32 Street, in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood. A black tent was set up in front of a row of townhomes. Monday, August 27, 2018.

Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Edmonton police do not normally name victims, however, in this case, the service said it decided to release Roasting’s name because it serves an investigative purpose.

