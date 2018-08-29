Shooting death at northeast Edmonton townhouse complex a homicide: autopsy

The man shot and killed at a townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed late Tuesday night.

An autopsy confirmed that Edmonton man Clinton Roderick Roasting, 32, died from a gunshot wound, and police said the manner of death was a homicide.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Parkview Estates complex, at 116 Avenue and 32 Street in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood.

Several residents in the complex said they heard a gunshot, the sound of a vehicle driving away, and someone yelling to call 911.

Police and paramedics arrived to find Roasting “in medical duress” lying on the ground in the green space near the complex. He died on scene.

Residents told Global News the area sees a high volume of crime and a heavy police presence on a regular basis. A teenager was killed just down the street last year, and in 2014 a father was run over and killed by his own truck as he tried to stop it from being stolen from outside his home in the same townhouse complex.

While two people were taken away by officers at the scene on Monday morning, police have not announced any charges and are looking to speak to anyone who may have information about Roasting’s death.

Edmonton police do not normally name victims, however, in this case, the service said it decided to release Roasting’s name because it serves an investigative purpose.