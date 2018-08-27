Police scene at northeast Edmonton townhouse complex
There was large police presence Monday morning outside a townhome complex in northeast Edmonton’s Beverly area.
Just before 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to the Parkview Estates complex, at 116a Avenue and 32 Street in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood.
Police officers taped off a large area as they scoured the scene.
Investigators have not provided any details about what happened, but they remain on the scene.
— More to come…
