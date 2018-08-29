Montreal police investigating murder in Côte-des-Neiges

The Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating a homicide in Côte-des-Neiges, Wednesday.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in an apartment on Goyer Street near Decelles Avenue at 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to police the body had been there for sometime before being discovered.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the victim’s body showed signs of violence with numerous marks.

READ MORE:Montreal and Toronto homicide rates compared

Police were alerted after receiving a call from the apartment owner.

The body has not been identified and police have no suspects.

The police canine unit and forensic experts are also assisting with the investigation.