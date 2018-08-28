Cleveland Browns waive former Manitoba Bisons lineman Geoff Gray

The Cleveland Browns have placed former Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray on waivers.
Gray, 23, was among six players released by the NFL club on Tuesday.
Gray has also spent time with the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers.
The 6′ 5″ Gray played four seasons with the Bisons.
Gray’s CFL rights are owned by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the club selected the Winnipeg product in the first round, eighth overall in the 2017 CFL Draft.
