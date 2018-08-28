Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
August 28, 2018 5:48 pm

Cleveland Browns waive former Manitoba Bisons lineman Geoff Gray

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg's Geoff Gray practices with the Green Bay Packers.

WBAY-TV
A A

The Cleveland Browns have placed former Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray on waivers.

Gray, 23, was among six players released by the NFL club on Tuesday.

RELATED: Former Manitoba Bison Geoff Gray signs with Cleveland Browns

Gray has also spent time with the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers.

The 6′ 5″ Gray played four seasons with the Bisons.

READ MORE: Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman Geoff Gray signs NFL contract

Gray’s CFL rights are owned by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after the club selected the Winnipeg product in the first round, eighth overall in the 2017 CFL Draft.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Geoff Gray
Manitoba Bisons
NFL
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News