Former Manitoba Bison Geoff Gray signs with Cleveland Browns

After spending almost an entire season on an NFL practice roster Winnipeg’s Geoff Gray is on the move.

According to Gray’s agent Darren Gill, the former Manitoba Bisons offensive lineman signed a standard rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. Gray terminated his practice roster agreement with the New York Jets to sign the new contract.

Gray joins the Browns’ 53 man roster, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get to play as NFL teams can only dress 46 players. But regardless of whether he plays, Gray will receive his full salary. While NFL practice roster players are paid a minimum of $7,200 per week, the NFL’s rookie salary minimum is $465,000 per season.

Gray originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted priority free agent back in April. He attended their training camp but was released in September before signing a practice roster agreement with the New York Jets.

The six foot five, 315 pound Gray played four years for the Bisons. The Blue Bombers selected Gray in the first round, eighth overall in the 2017 CFL Draft.

