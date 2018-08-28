Charges laid in suspected North Okanagan clandestine drug lab

Police say charges have been laid against a Vernon, B.C., man for allegedly running a drug lab on Silver Star Road.

According to North Okanagan RCMP, Jason Lukacs, 35, is facing two counts of production of a controlled substance after a lengthy investigation regarding a residence in the 8000 block of Silver Star Road. Police say they attended the home on Friday, March 31st, 2017, and an examination of the home led to investigators suspecting that a clandestine drug lab was in operation on the property.

Police added that Health Canada has confirmed that methamphetamine and fentanyl were being produced on the property.

“The illicit production of controlled drugs presents a significant risk to public safety,” said Staff Sgt. Cam Percy of the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment. “Methamphetamine and fentanyl are both very potent and addictive drugs. Fentanyl has been a significant factor in the recent rise in opioid-related overdoses in British Columbia.”