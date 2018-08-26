Fatal overdose call leads to discovery of suspected drug lab in East Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating an East Vancouver property suspected of being an illicit drug lab.

First responders were called to the home at Rhodes Street near East 41st Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday for a suspected overdose.

A 35-year-old man, who was a resident of the apartment, did not survive the overdose, according to Vancouver police.

However, arriving first responders found evidence of drug production happening in the apartment and called in the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) Hazmat Team, police said.

The team determined there was no risk to the public or other residents of the apartment building.

Vancouver police said the apartment was guarded while investigators obtained a warrant to search the property.

Police, along with the VFRS hazmat team, will spend Sunday at the property collecting evidence.

No arrests have been made.