RCMP investigate suspected drug lab in Richmond

Richmond RCMP are investigating after a suspected synthetic drug lab was discovered Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out to the 11000-block of Kingfisher Drive due to reports of smoke.

Firefighters noticed some items that are commonly found in a drug lab when they arrived at the residence around 11 a.m.

In addition to police, the RCMP’s Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team, the Richmond Fire Department Hazmat Team, and the BC Ambulance Service all responded to evacuate the surrounding homes as a safety precaution.

“These situations are extremely dynamic and pose a high risk to emergency personnel as well as members of the public” Cpl. Adriana Peralta said in a release.

“Fortunately, we were able to secure the area quickly and no one was injured.”

RCMP, along with other agencies, will continue to investigate on site through the weekend.