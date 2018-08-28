Bridezilla known as ‘Canadian Susan’ attempted to charge guests $1,500 to attend her wedding

Some women have been known to morph into monstrous shadows of their former selves in their quest to plan the perfect wedding. These women are called “bridezillas.” But one story of an irate bride that emerged recently and has gone viral just might leave them all in her confetti-specked dust.

“Susan,” a Canadian bride-to-be, posted a lengthy rant to Facebook explaining why her lavish wedding was cancelled just four days before the event was meant to take place. While the veracity of the post is difficult to determine (it was cross-posted in a Facebook wedding shaming group but her last name was hidden), the details are so outlandish that it could very well be a case of truth being stranger than fiction. Especially when you consider the reason she cited for calling off her wedding was that her guests refused to pay her $1,500 to attend.

If you have a solid 10 mins to absorb this, I present a very real status shared in a wedding shaming group I'm a part of — last of a dying brand (@0lspicykeychain) August 25, 2018

“I specifically, I mean specifically asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500. We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true.”

Susan, who is now known as “Canadian Susan” on social media, went on to describe her relationship with her fiance, with whom she has a son, as “a fairy tale,” which was why she wanted to organize an extravagant wedding. After consulting with a psychic, they decided to hold the event in Aruba. The only problem was that the affair would cost the couple $60,000 and they only had $15,000 saved up.

That’s when it occurred to her to ask her guests to pitch in to pay for the wedding — $1,500 a head, which she called “clearly, not a lot.”

After the first round of invitations was sent out and the couple only received eight RSVPs (and corresponding cheques), Susan resent the invitations in a desperate plea for more money. Then people started backing out, one by one, including the maid of honour who had promised to pledge $5,000.

“We also set up a GoFundMe. That only got us $250. At this point we were exhausted, tired. I yelled at my ex; I became unravelled. I realised my dream wedding was becoming a nightmare. Then it got worse.”

Susan says that’s when the groom suggested they ditch the Aruba plan and get married in Las Vegas instead. Needless to say, this didn’t quite fit with Susan’s plans for a “Kardashian” wedding. At that point, the wedding was called off.

A woman claiming to be Susan’s cousin later surfaced to say that Susan is “a living breathing human being” and someone with whom she “sadly shares a small percentage of DNA.”

Per the cousin’s account, Susan was a simple farm-raised girl who had become obsessed with social media, the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, and as a result had become “entitled.”

“Clearly she has entitlement issues, but I have never known her to be this obnoxious. Honestly, over the years she’s been nice and overall sweet. No red flags come to mind,” the cousin said.

She also believes that Susan may have been intoxicated when she wrote the post.

“I also have a feeling she may have been drinking while writing this status, it’s especially vulgar and incredibly embarrassing. It was only up for maybe 15 minutes before she took it down.”

We may never know if “Susan” really was the monster the Facebook post described, but if nothing else, she’s set a new bar for bridezillas everywhere.