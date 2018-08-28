Toronto man charged with hit-and-run in death of senior

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest after a senior was fatally struck by a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene over the weekend in North York.

First responders were called to a parking garage near Don Mills Road and Highway 401 on Saturday around 5 p.m. for reports that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived, police found a man, 82, without vital signs on the second level of the garage. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, police said Paul Veenhop, 54, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm or death.

He was expected to appear in court that day. Police say the vehicle allegedly involved in the collision has been seized.

With files from Alana MacLeod, Global News

Graydon Hall Dr: Police reconstruction unit investigating the fatal hit-and-run scene in the underground garage of an apartment building. Victim pronounced dead on scene, vehicle fled. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/yKCQeEacft — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 25, 2018