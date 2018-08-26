Man in his 80s dead after hit-and-run in North York

Toronto police say a man in his 80s is dead after he was struck by a car that fled the scene Saturday evening.

Officers said they were called to the area of Graydon Hall Drive and Don Mills Road around 5 p.m. with reports that a man had been struck.

Graydon Hall Dr: Police reconstruction unit investigating the fatal hit-and-run scene in the underground garage of an apartment building. Victim pronounced dead on scene, vehicle fled. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/yKCQeEacft — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 25, 2018

When they arrived, police found a man in his 80s without vital signs on the second level of a parking garage. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police responding to a Fail to Remain Pedestrian Struck Collision. In an underground parking lot in the Graydon Hall & Don Mills area. Reports of male victim VSA. Further when I have more. #GO1572958 ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 25, 2018