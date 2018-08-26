Man in his 80s dead after hit-and-run in North York
Toronto police say a man in his 80s is dead after he was struck by a car that fled the scene Saturday evening.
Officers said they were called to the area of Graydon Hall Drive and Don Mills Road around 5 p.m. with reports that a man had been struck.
When they arrived, police found a man in his 80s without vital signs on the second level of a parking garage. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
