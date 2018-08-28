Police charge 2 after substantial drug seizure in Bala

Police have arrested and charged two people after a substantial amount of drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop in the Township of Muskoka Lakes.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Monday at around 10 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala.

Police say the stop led to a “substantial drug seizure” and two arrests.

Officers say over $25,000 in cocaine, over $11,000 in cash and a vehicle were seized.

According to police, Iver Patrick Hansen Jr., 45, and Genna Leigh Kramer, 22, both of Muskoka Lakes have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of drugs and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say the two were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Oct. 2.