Tay Township woman facing charges after police officer nearly struck by vehicle

A woman from Tay Township is facing charges after police say she came close to hitting an officer with her vehicle on Highway 12.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Thursday just after 3 a.m., an officer patrolling Highway 12 near Reeves Road in Tay Township had to avoid being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the officer stopped the lone female driver and launched a drinking and driving investigation.

Officers say as a result, 27-year-old Lindsay Blaire Foster of Tay Township was arrested and has been charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in her blood.

Police say her vehicle has been impounded for seven days and her driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

According to police, Foster was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 6.