PC Leader Blaine Higgs’ nomination serves as kickoff to party’s N.B. election campaign

The Progressive Conservatives officially joined the New Brunswick election race Monday evening at the nomination convention of their leader.

Hundreds of supporters packed a church in Quispamsis as Blaine Higgs accepted the nomination in his suburban Saint John riding.

The latest poll from Corporate Research Associates shows the governing Liberals leading the Conservatives in overall support, but Higgs says his candidates are getting very positive feedback from voters during door-to-door canvassing.

He told the gathering the Liberals and leader Brian Gallant have come up short for New Brunswickers on issues including health care, education, employment and population growth.

“I believe with absolute certainty that we can do all of those things together,” said Higgs.

“What we cannot do is give Brian Gallant a mandate for another four years of spending, taxing and borrowing without results.”

Higgs also took aim at a proposed federal carbon tax, promising his government would meet its environmental obligations without raising taxes. Higgs is expected to continue speaking out against a carbon tax on Tuesday.