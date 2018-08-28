New Brunswick election 2018

New Brunswick Tory leader says party will cut taxes equivalent to Ottawa’s carbon tax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mon, Aug 27: The controversial issue of a carbon tax hit the New Brunswick election campaign today. As Andrew Cromwell reports while the PC's say they will not introduce a tax on carbon if elected other parties are calling for a more detail carbon plan from the Tories

New Brunswick’s Tory leader says he’ll refund any carbon tax levied on consumers by Ottawa by bringing in equivalent tax cuts under provincial control.

Blaine Higgs made the pledge today in a news release, in a followup to Monday’s campaign pledge that he’ll oppose the carbon levy the federal government is requiring, should his party be elected on Sept. 24.

The Progressive Conservative leader has said other means will be taken to ensure New Brunswick will “continue to meet or exceed our emission targets” for carbon and other greenhouse gases, though few specifics have been released to date.

Ottawa has said the provinces must place a levy on carbon and that this tax should be sufficient to meet the federal government plans for carbon reduction.

The federal government has said that if provinces don’t place the levy on consumers aimed at reducing their consumption of fossil fuels, Ottawa will do so, and Ottawa will then have final say in how the revenue-neutral tax is funnelled back to the taxpayers in New Brunswick.

The Liberal government in New Brunswick hasn’t imposed a provincial carbon tax on consumers, but it has turned to Ottawa to regulate the industrial side of carbon emissions.

