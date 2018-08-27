Crime
August 27, 2018 6:23 pm

New Brunswick man arrested for impaired driving in collision that injured 6

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that left six people injured.

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press File
New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that sent six people to hospital on Sunday.

Police say that they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 111 in Brantville, N.B., shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The crash is believed to have occurred when a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 11 was stopped and waiting to turn left onto Bayshore Road.

Three vehicles were stopped behind the car that was turning left.

Police said another vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 11 then drove into the back of a vehicle, pushing it into an ATV which then struck the car ahead of it.

The vehicle making the turn was not struck.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the first vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Canisto, N.B., was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.

The 33-year-old was transported to the Tracadie hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was given a promise to appear in court at a later date.

A passenger in the 33-year-old’s vehicle was taken to hospital in Miramichi with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the vehicle that was struck and two passengers on the ATV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were all taken to hospital in Miramichi. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

