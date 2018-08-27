One woman dead after fatal motorcycle collision in New Brunswick

A 48-year-old woman has died after a collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV in Shippagan, N.B., on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP say that they responded to a call of a collision J.D. Gauthier Boulevard at 4:15 p.m.

The crash is believed to have occurred when an SUV travelling northbound on the boulevard was making a left turn onto Rue Habitat and collided with a motorcycle travelling southbound on the boulevard.

A second motorcycle travelling behind the first motorcycle lost control while attempting to avoid the collision.

Police say the driver of the first motorcycle, a 48-year-old woman from Haut-Shippagan, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Haut-Shippagan, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the SUV were not injured.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.