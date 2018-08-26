Canada
August 26, 2018 9:24 am

53-year-old dies after falling from Newfoundland’s Cape Spear cliff

By Staff The Canadian Press

A woman has died after falling from a cliff at a popular Newfoundland and Labrador tourist destination.

File
A A

Police say a woman has died after falling from a cliff at a popular Newfoundland and Labrador tourist destination.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to a call for service at around 6 a.m. Saturday after a woman fell from a cliff at Cape Spear National Historic Park.

READ MORE: Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick

They say it took around three-and-a-half hours for police, the St. John’s Fire Department, and other first responders to recover 53-year-old woman’s body.

They say an investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cape Spear
Cape Spear National Historic Park
Death
Fall
Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador
St. John's Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News