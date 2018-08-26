53-year-old dies after falling from Newfoundland’s Cape Spear cliff
A A
Police say a woman has died after falling from a cliff at a popular Newfoundland and Labrador tourist destination.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to a call for service at around 6 a.m. Saturday after a woman fell from a cliff at Cape Spear National Historic Park.
READ MORE: Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick
They say it took around three-and-a-half hours for police, the St. John’s Fire Department, and other first responders to recover 53-year-old woman’s body.
They say an investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.