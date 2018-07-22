Canada
July 22, 2018 10:29 am

Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Belledune, N.B.

RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a crash on a New Brunswick highway that left three people dead and one injured.

Police say they responded to the crash on Highway 11 near Belledune, N.B., on Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The Mounties say their preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck carrying two people was travelling northbound when it crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with another pickup.

Police say the southbound vehicle was hauling a trailer with two horses onboard.

A passenger in the northbound vehicle, a 77-year-old woman from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L. was transported to the Chaleur Regional Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.Police say a 73-year-old man from Happy Valley-Goose Bay — the driver of the north-bound vehicle — is in hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.READ MORE: Police investigating armed robbery in Halifax

The two people in the southbound vehicle, a 69-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from McKenzie Corner, N.B. were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two horses also died as a result of the crash.

The Mounties say an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.

