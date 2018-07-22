Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a crash on a New Brunswick highway that left three people dead and one injured.
Police say they responded to the crash on Highway 11 near Belledune, N.B., on Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m.
The Mounties say their preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck carrying two people was travelling northbound when it crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with another pickup.
READ MORE: Cyclist dies from injuries following collision with vehicle in Fredericton
Police say the southbound vehicle was hauling a trailer with two horses onboard.
The two people in the southbound vehicle, a 69-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from McKenzie Corner, N.B. were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two horses also died as a result of the crash.
The Mounties say an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.