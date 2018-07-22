Three people dead, one injured after crash in New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a crash on a New Brunswick highway that left three people dead and one injured.

Police say they responded to the crash on Highway 11 near Belledune, N.B., on Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The Mounties say their preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck carrying two people was travelling northbound when it crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with another pickup.

Police say the southbound vehicle was hauling a trailer with two horses onboard.