Canada
August 27, 2018 5:14 pm

Family says missing boy, 7, and his mom likely in swimming accident

By Staff The Canadian Press

The family of a missing seven-year-old whose mother was found dead on a beach near a town northeast of Regina says it appears to have been a swimming accident.

Police say they continue to search near Fort Qu’Appelle for seven-year-old Greagan Geldenhuys, who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Officers answering a call on Saturday found Tamaine Geldenhuys, who was 47, dead on the beach near the campground in Fort Qu’Appelle.

The family made the statement on a Facebook page called Finding Greagan and confirmed it in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Tamaine’s brother, Darcy Pantel, says it appears to be a tragic accident or drowning after high winds blew into the area.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play, but expect to know more after an autopsy is completed.

