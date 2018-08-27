Middlesex OPP charge off-duty officer with harassment
Middlesex OPP have charged an officer with harassment and mischief following allegations against an off-duty cop.
OPP Const. Darko Darkov was charged with criminal harassment, mischief, and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.
Darkov is a seven-year member of the police force, and is currently a part of the highway safety division.
Police say the officer has been suspended with pay, and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom at a later date to answer to his charges.
