Middlesex OPP charge off-duty officer with harassment

Middlesex OPP have charged an officer with harassment and mischief following allegations against an off-duty cop.

OPP Const. Darko Darkov was charged with criminal harassment, mischief, and unlawfully being in a dwelling house.

Darkov is a seven-year member of the police force, and is currently a part of the highway safety division.

Police say the officer has been suspended with pay, and is scheduled to appear in a London courtroom at a later date to answer to his charges.