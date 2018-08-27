Vernon RCMP search alleged drug house

Vernon RCMP seized a large number of drugs after searching a home identified as a problem premises.

On Wednesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 3500-block of 24 Avenue.

Several people were in the home at the time; three were arrested for drug possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized what they believe to be large quantities of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl. They also found cash and other items related to drug trafficking, according to RCMP.

“The residence where the warrant was executed was identified as a problem premise in our community being used to traffic street-level quantities of drugs,” Cpl. Dan Pollock said in a news release.

“Our efforts will continue to disrupt activities at this location until the illegal activity ceases.”

The three people arrested at the scene have since been released from custody as the investigation continues and police consider charges.

Before the search warrant was carried out, a stolen vehicle was seen leaving the home. Police arrested the driver, who remains in custody. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 30.