Mudslide survivor recounts terrifying ordeal near Cache Creek

A B.C. man says a leisurely summer drive turned to tragedy after he was caught up in a mudslide near Cache Creek.

Glenn Sorko says a group of six vintage Morgan cars was driving along Highway 99 from Lillooet to Kamloops when the weather suddenly turned near Hat Creek Corner.

“Lightning, hail as big as my thumbnail,” he said.

Sorko pulled over and his friend, Tom Morris, pulled up behind him to put the top on his convertible. That’s when a mudslide hit.

“It seemed like half the mountain was coming at me,” he said.

The mudslide swept away Morris’ car, with his wife Valerie inside.

“Having done whitewater kayaking in my youth, I decided there wasn’t any hope that I was going to find her,” Sorko said.

Morris was rescued and taken to hospital but his wife remains missing and the car is in a location searchers can’t reach.

RCMP said the they completed a search last week but did not locate Valerie. They said the need to wait after each significant rainfall to see if erosion can assist them in identifying any further areas of interest.

