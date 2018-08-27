Salmon Arm RCMP ask for help finding stolen vehicles

Police in Salmon Arm are struggling to find three vehicles that were recently stolen.

“We usually locate stolen vehicles fairly quickly but these vehicles remain outstanding, and our office would like to get the descriptions out to the public,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

“The thefts of these vehicles appear to be separate and have no common links,” he added.

RCMP are asking for help finding the following vehicles:

– 2009 Green Ford Fusion stolen on Sunday from Salmon Arm. Licence plate: 319 BXX

– 2007 Black Mitsubishi Eclipse stolen on Tuesday from Blind Bay. Licence plate: 900 WSL

– 1998 White Dodge Ram 2500 stolen Aug. 18 from Blind Bay. Licence plate: MN 7524

Anyone who spots one of the vehicles is asked to call RCMP. Police warn not to follow or apprehend any of the vehicles.