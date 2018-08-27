Police advise motorists to practise patience when school year starts next week

Students across the region will return to school next week and that means city sidewalks and crosswalks will be full of kids walking to and from school.

Peterborough Police are reminding motorists to slow down near schools.

“Students will be excited. They will be distracted. They might step out into the roadway without paying attention. Motorists need to slow down first and foremost,” said Sgt. Peter Sejrup, Peterborough Police Service.

In areas around schools, there’s a good chance there will be crossing guards.

Failure to stop for a crossing guard, who has a stop sign flashing with pedestrians on the crosswalk, can result in a fine of $180 and three demerit points.

“You need to stop and let everyone cross. You can’t move your car until everyone is out of the roadway,” Sejrup added.

Motorists will also see school buses on the roads as of Tuesday morning.

Failure to stop for a bus with its lights flashing and stop sign extended is a fine of $490 and six demerit points.

“The Highway Traffic Act says you must stop 20 metres back and remain stopped until the lights turn off and the bus moves again,” Sejrup said.

The only exception to this rule is for motorists travelling in the opposite direction of a bus where traffic is separated by a median. Those motorists don’t have to stop, but police say they should proceed cautiously.

Peterborough Police will be out in force on Tuesday morning in school zones looking for drivers who are being unsafe.