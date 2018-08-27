Police look for suspect in ‘brazen’ theft from Fort Garry business

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help identifying a man who stole several thousand dollars worth of electronics last month.

Officers said the suspect walked into a business in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway on the evening of July 17 and took a computer along with several other pieces of electronic equipment.

“There were a number of rear rooms, and he walked into one the rooms that was vacant and picked the stuff up,” Cst. Rob Carver said.

“They realized they had video — recorded video of the building — they bring it up and they see this guy, which they’ve linked to that event.”

RELATED: Crime spree hits 19 vehicles in southeast Winnipeg

Carver said the total value of the stolen goods was approximately $4,000 or $5,000.

“It’s quite brazen and in this case as well, we often don’t have evidence that is just this clear,” Carver said. “So this one’s simple — we’ve looked at (the video), turns out we have a great image and if the person can be identified, then it’s a fairly straightforward arrest for us.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or contact Crime Stoppers.

Public Assistance Requested: The male suspect entered a building in the 1800 block of Pembina Hwy during business hours and stole a computer and other electronic equipment. Recognize him? Contact investigators at 204-986-6219https://t.co/kX30IjKfl9 pic.twitter.com/v4XRLqnVSR — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 27, 2018

WATCH: Buyer beware: Winnipeg police warn charges can be laid for ‘steal of a deal’ online purchases