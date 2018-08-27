Crime
August 27, 2018 1:36 pm

Police look for suspect in ‘brazen’ theft from Fort Garry business

By Reporter  Global News

Police have released an image of the suspect wanted for stealing electronics from a business on Pembina.

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help identifying a man who stole several thousand dollars worth of electronics last month.

Officers said the suspect walked into a business in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway on the evening of July 17 and took a computer along with several other pieces of electronic equipment.

“There were a number of rear rooms, and he walked into one the rooms that was vacant and picked the stuff up,” Cst. Rob Carver said.


“They realized they had video — recorded video of the building — they bring it up and they see this guy, which they’ve linked to that event.”

Carver said the total value of the stolen goods was approximately $4,000 or $5,000.

“It’s quite brazen and in this case as well, we often don’t have evidence that is just this clear,” Carver said. “So this one’s simple — we’ve looked at (the video), turns out we have a great image and if the person can be identified, then it’s a fairly straightforward arrest for us.”

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News