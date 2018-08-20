Crime spree hits 19 vehicles in southeast Winnipeg

A vandalism spree that hit two sleepy residential neighborhoods in southeast Winnipeg Friday night has some residents shaking their heads.

Police say 19 different vehicles in Island Lakes and Sage Creek had windows smashed and cars damaged this weekend.

All it takes is a short drive through the area to spot multiple garbage bags taped over windows and glass pieces strewn along the avenues.

It’s a crime that isn’t an uncommon one in Winnipeg — but some in the neighbourhood said they’re surprised to see the wrongdoing spread to their side of the city.

“I’m not too sure the reason why they are targeting this area,” resident Gerry Comte said. “We used to leave our doors open and it wasn’t a big deal.

“Now we gotta keep everything locked. Even the community websites tell you to do so, just as a precaution.”

Comte lives on a quiet side road in Island Lakes. He said he heard from multiple neighbours that they were hit over the weekend. But, like many of those in his community, he doesn’t know who could be responsible.

Some hypothesize it was a group of teenagers or one individual over the course of Friday night and Saturday morning. Winnipeg police don’t have any suspects in custody.

“We don’t know if this speaks to a general rise in crime, but it’s not often that you see that many vehicles in one area damaged,” Cst. Jay Murray said. “We believe this was a random crime.”

Cst. Murray said, however, that this type of crime isn’t just limited to one place in the city.

“The nature of damage sprees like this is that they can happen anywhere in Winnipeg,” Cst. Murray said. “You see it [here] in Sage Creek and Island Lakes, but it can happen in the West End, it can happen in East Kildonan.

“It can happen anywhere.”

As for what residents can do to protect themselves, police said the best options are parking in a well lit area or installing security cameras.

Comte already has a head start.

“We’ve got a number of neighbors who have installed security cameras, and we’re considering doing the same,” he said. “Just as a deterrent.”

If you have any information about who was responsible for the 19 incidents on Friday, you are urged to call Winnipeg police.