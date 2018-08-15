Winnipeg parking patrol officer assaulted by angry driver

A Winnipeg Parking Authority employee was not seriously hurt after an angry driver blocked and then assaulted him while he was on the job Sunday.

Police said the moblie patrol officer was driving on De Vos Road at about 3:30 p.m. when a man stopped his vehicle in front of the officer’s vehicle, blocking him from going forward.

The man opened his door and partially got out of his vehicle, yelling at the officer, while his car drifted towards the officer’s vehicle. He then stopped his car, got out and then assaulted the officer.

The man grabbed the cord of the officer’s emergency radio, pulling it out of the radio mic and wrecking it.

The man then got back in his car and drove away.

Later that night police caught up to the suspect on Fairhaven Road and arrested him.

A Winnipeg man, 30, faces assault and mischief charges, as well as offence notices under the Highway Traffic Act for impeding traffic and imprudent driving.