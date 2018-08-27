Kingston Library to remove sign featuring convicted sex offender’s name

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) board has confirmed it will be removing a sign from the Isabel Turner library branch because it features the name of a disgraced former top-ranking Kingston fire official.

In 2015, Robb Kidd was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to eight charges including voyeurism, criminal harassment and making and possessing child pornography. Police said there were 18 alleged victims when the former Kingston assistant fire chief was arrested in November 2012 and because of the high profile nature of the case a judge was brought in from out of town to preside over his trial.

The library board released a statement to CKWS News Monday following a request for reaction to an online complaint posted Aug. 14 on the city of Kingston Facebook page. The post, which questioned Kidd’s name being included on a plaque inside the library, is no longer on the city’s Facebook page, but read in part:

“Robb Kidd used his position within the City/Fire Department to gain the trust of the victims and their families to perpetrate these crimes. It’s a slap in the face for the families and victims to see his name in such prominence within a city of Kingston facility.”

The library acted swiftly after being contacted by CKWS News for comment, releasing this statement from the chair of the Kingston Frontenac Library Board, Claudette Richardson:

“We recently became aware that the building plaque for the Isabel Turner Library branch mentions the name of former Kingston Fire assistant chief Robert Kidd, who was removed from his post in 2013 due to criminal behaviour. “We thank the concerned citizen who brought this to our attention. Until today, we were not specifically aware that Mr. Kidd’s name was featured in this way. “Out of respect for Mr. Kidd’s victims, we will remove the plaque and review how best to honour people who make contributions to building projects in the future. “Mr. Kidd was included on the plaque because of his position as Kingston Township staff. It is customary for the Library to feature the names of building committee members, municipal staff and elected officials on a commemorative plaque at each branch. Mr. Kidd has had no other role with the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.”

KFPL officials say that more robust discussion on issues around acknowledgments, commemorations and memorials needs to take place, and the Library has decided to remove the plaque while that discussion takes place.

Kidd was successful in getting his sentence reduced and was released on parole. He is currently living at his home in South Frontenac Township under a number of conditions including restrictions on accessing the internet and places where children are known to frequent.