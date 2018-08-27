Monday morning traffic disruption in west-end Vancouver
A A
Robson Street was closed at Bidwell in Vancouver’s West End for several hours on Monday morning because of a serious crash.
Vancouver police say two vehicles collided at 5:45 a.m. Monday, and both drivers were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries.
READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate multi-vehicle crash involving suspected stolen pick-up truck
Police say it’s too early to tell what led to the accident, as the VPD’s collision investigation unit processes the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.