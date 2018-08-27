Traffic
Monday morning traffic disruption in west-end Vancouver

Robson Street was closed at Bidwell in Vancouver’s West End for several hours on Monday morning because of a serious crash.

Vancouver police say two vehicles collided at 5:45 a.m. Monday, and both drivers were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police say it’s too early to tell what led to the accident, as the VPD’s collision investigation unit processes the scene.

