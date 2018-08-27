Heat warning issued for Waterloo region, Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County.

The agency says that the area could see temperatures of around 31 C on Monday with the humidex making it feel closer to 40 C.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when the weather will pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Cities across the region have cooling centres for those who need somewhere to escape the heat.

Click on these links to find cooling centres in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

Residents are asked to check in on neighbours who may need assistance.

On its website, the Region of Waterloo warns that it is never a good idea to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle during extreme temperatures.

Environment Canada also urges people to monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Symptoms include:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Particular vigilance is recommended for children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers as well as those who are socially isolated.