Heat warning kicks off the week in London

It’s going to be a blazing hot start to the week in the Forest City.

Muggy conditions are set to roll into the area Monday morning, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for London and the surrounding areas.

“We’re looking at high temperatures near 31 C for both Monday and Tuesday with the humidex near 40 and that should stick with us into Wednesday morning, said Ryan Rozinskis, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“There’s still some uncertainty as to when this front will pass on Wednesday, but we’re expecting a cold front to push through during the day and that should bring the humidity and temperatures down Wednesday night and into Thursday,” he said.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 20s, providing little relief from the sweltering heat.

Come Thursday, temperatures get a little more seasonal with daytime highs between 24 C and 26 C and overnight lows in the mid-teens, said Rozinskis.

Although this isn’t London’s first heat event of the year, the weather reporting agency still has some reminders for everyone during the next few days of oppressive heat.

“Never leave people or pets inside parked cars. They will heat up very quickly under these conditions. Check in on your neighbours or those within your care to make sure they are staying cool and staying hydrated and remember to drink water before you’re feeling thirsty,” said Rozinskis.

If you’re already thinking ahead to your Labour Day weekend plans, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 C Saturday with a chance of showers Sunday.