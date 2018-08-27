Police seek witnesses to fatal two-vehicle crash in Kanata

A 57-year-old motorcycle driver has died and a second driver was injured after a crash on a Kanata road on Saturday afternoon — and if you witnessed the accident, Ottawa police say they want to hear from you.

Around 1:15 p.m. that day, a motorcycle travelling westbound on Hazeldean Road hit a grey Lexus in the eastbound lanes, near the intersection of Hazeldean and Carbrooke Street, the Ottawa Police Service said on Monday.

READ MORE: OPP ask for help ID’ing man who died after found injured on Hwy. 417

The man driving the motorcycle suffered traumatic chest, head, arm and abdominal injuries and was taken to Ottawa’s trauma centre by paramedics, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said. He died later in hospital as a result of those injuries, police said.

The woman driving the Lexus – paramedics said she is in her 70s – suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.