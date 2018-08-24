OPP ask for help ID’ing man who died after found injured on Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa are circulating a forensic sketch of a man who died after being found seriously injured on Highway 417 earlier this month, in hopes the public can help them identify him.

Police found the man on the highway near the Pinecrest and Greenbank interchange around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12., OPP said in a news release on Friday afternoon.

The man, who investigators estimate was between 25 and 35 years old, died of his injuries after being taken to hospital.

A witness told police they had seen the man that night riding his mountain bike, which police located on the overpass, Staff Sgt. Bob Wheeler told Global News.

The OPP sergeant said police have no evidence indicating the man was hit by a vehicle. Wheeler said he understands the man was found on an on-ramp at the west-end interchange.

He said police are still “trying to piece together” what happened and are anxious to identify the man so they can notify next of kin.

Provincial police described the deceased man as approximately five feet 10 inches in height, weighing 200 pounds, with “short reddish-brown hair and a goatee.”

The night he was found, he was wearing a T-shirt and navy blue Fila shorts with red and white stripes – along with black, size 12 Vans shoes, OPP said.

The mountain bike the man had been riding was a black and silver Louis Garneau bike, with a red water bottle holder and pink cable lock, according to the news release.

Police urge anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

Individuals can report information and tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).