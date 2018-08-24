Man killed in Thursday night crash on Hwy. 416

One man died and one other driver was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night on Highway 416, south of Manotick, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on the stretch of Highway 416 between Roger Stevens Drive and Dilworth Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle travelling in the southbound lanes crossed the median and collided with a vehicle headed north. A second northbound vehicle then struck the first car as a result of the collision.

“The southbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” said the police in a release. “The driver of the first northbound vehicle suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.”

Police have identified the deceased as a 19-year-old man from Ottawa. Police have not released his name because some of his family members still have to been notified.

The affected lanes on Highway 416 were reopened shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, the OPP tweeted.

Local paramedics and firefighters also responded to the scene. Ottawa police assisted with traffic, a spokesperson said on Friday morning.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy416 NB at Dilworth Rd #Ottawa – All lanes OPEN ^jp — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) August 24, 2018

No cause for the crash has yet been determined but the OPP continues to investigate.

— With files from Christopher Whan