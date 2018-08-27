Heat warning hits Hamilton in last week of August

Is this summer’s last hurrah?

Hamilton is under another heat warning, with hot and humid conditions forecast for the next couple of days.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid air mass is forecast to reach the area Monday and will remain in place into Wednesday.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 31 C with humidex around 40 C.

Overnight lows will be in the low 20s, providing little relief from the heat.

The heat warning also extends to Burlington, the GTA and Niagara.

You’re reminded not to leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.