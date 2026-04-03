Large swath of southern Ontario set for heavy rain to start Easter weekend

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A large swath of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of heavy rainfall to start the Easter long weekend.

The federal weather agency issued the statement for regions like Toronto, saying total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 millimetres is expected between Saturday morning and night.

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“A Colorado low will bring heavy rain to the area. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Saturday evening and Saturday night, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the statement reads.

“There remains some uncertainty where the highest rainfall amounts will occur. Rainfall warnings may follow as the event nears.”

Environment Canada added for information concerning flooding, local conservation authorities or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office will have the latest information.