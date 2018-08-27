Man charged in Fredericton shootings that killed four people appears in provincial court
A man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and two civilians arrived for an appearance at a New Brunswick provincial court this morning wearing orange jail clothing and surrounded by sheriffs.
Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, is expected in court to face four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
READ MORE: Community, family, friends mourn victims of Fredericton shooting
The four were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.
WATCH: Fredericton shooting suspect arrives for court appearance
Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children, while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.
Robichaud, 42, had three children and had recently entered into a relationship with 32-year-old Wright when they were killed.
Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the continent travelled to Fredericton last Saturday to attend a regimental funeral for Burns and Costello.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.