August 26, 2018 2:31 pm

OPP say Mississauga man pulled from lake in South Huron, Ont.

By Staff Global News

Ontario Provincial police say a Mississauga man has been pulled from Lake Huron.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial police are investigating after a man died in Lake Huron on Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to reports of a man in distress in the water in South Huron, Ont., shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say the 39-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., had been swimming with friends and family when he submerged.

They say he was located unconscious and pulled to the shore where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

They say an autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

