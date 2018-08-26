Multiple fatalities after mass shooting at Jacksonville, Fl. video game tournament: sheriff

Multiple people were killed after a mass shooting at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a Jacksonville, Fl. restaurant on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that one suspect was killed, and that it’s unclear whether there was a second suspect.

Local media, citing police sources, said four people were killed and about 10 wounded. The sheriff’s office said several people were transported to hospital.

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Officials said the shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping area in downtown Jacksonville, during a livestreamed tournament for the Madden NFL video game.

A livestreamed video of the incident showed players reacting to the gunfire, with shots and cries heard before the video cuts off.

WATCH: Shooting at Madden online gaming tournament in Jacksonville captured on livestream. Warning: Video contains violent content not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Competitive Madden gamer Drini Gjoka, 19, tweeted that he was at the tournament when the shooting took place. He said a bullet hit his thumb.

“The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back,” he tweeted.

“Worst day of my life,” he said in another tweet.

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Another gamer, who goes by the online nickname BUCTILLIDIE, tweeted that one of his friends was shot in the chest and hand, and was taken to hospital.

I take back anything bad I’ve ever said about anyone. I love the whole madden community. It’s a game, we all love this! I’m safe, but very scared — BUCTILLIDIE (@BucTillIDie) August 26, 2018

The sheriff’s office said several people were still hiding in locked areas at the Landing. It sent multiple tweets asking people hiding in the area to remain calm, call 911 and avoid rushing out of the area.

It also urged people to stay as far away from the area as possible

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The identity of the suspect remains unclear at this time.

—With files from Reuters