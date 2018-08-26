Thousands attend open house at Nova Scotia’s Hope for Wildlife

Hundreds of Nova Scotians poured through the gates of Hope for Wildlife on Sunday to see animals at one of the largest wildlife rescue centres on Canada’s East Coast.

Hope for Wildlife’s annual open house at its facility in Seaforth, N.S., allows the privately owned animal rehabilitation centre to raise donations, which help fund its operations. The organization has been helping injured and orphaned wildlife for more than two decades.

Sundays’ visitors came from around the Maritimes and around the country.

READ MORE: Seal hit by car after wandering onto N.S. highway now eating, recovering

Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, says that in the 14 years the organization has been holding its open house, the event has grown from an attendance of approximately 40 people to crowds of thousands.

“I hope it’s because people want to reconnect with the natural world,” she said.

“People want to learn what we do and why we do it, and it’s the only day of the year that we open everything up for the public to see.”

It’s the one time a year the wildlife rescue completely opens its doors to the public pic.twitter.com/oOCDSB2NmU — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) August 26, 2018

Swinimer says the facility sees about 4,000 patients a year, and at some points this summer they’ve had 800 at a time.

Patients range from reptiles to pelicans and skunks. Birds of prey and even otters are occasionally admitted.

WATCH: Hope for Wildlife sees large influx in injured fawns

Although the open house is an opportunity for the public to see animals they wouldn’t typically get the chance to see, education is also a key component of the organization’s mission.

The facility offers guided tours, and off-site educational lectures are given to community and school groups across the province.

—With files from Alicia Draus