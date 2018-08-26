Valley Line LRT could remove left-turn lane at busy downtown Edmonton intersection

The westbound left-turn lane from 104 Avenue onto 109 Street will be removed if City of Edmonton administration has its way.

The proposal is detailed in a report heading to the city’s executive committee on Monday. The suggestion comes as the city works with MacEwan University on how best to run the west leg of the Valley Line LRT through the area.

City administration was asked earlier this year to report back on the university’s concerns around the impacts of the west LRT line, which is set to go down the middle of 104 Avenue. One of the university’s main sticking points was a loss of land along 104 Avenue.

To make way for trains, the approved plan will see 104 Avenue reduced from the current six lanes of traffic to four lanes – two lanes in each direction. The design will require a strip of land from MacEwan University.

The latest proposal, which requires city council approval, would prohibit vehicles from turning south onto 109 Street from 104 Avenue.

“As a way to mitigate overall impacts and seek a more balanced approach, administration recommends that the westbound left turn bay at 109 Street on 104 Avenue be removed to minimize roadway cross-section and reduce direct impact to the existing north boulevard along 104 Avenue,” the report reads.

City administration believes that once the LRT is up and running along 104 Avenue, less than 50 vehicles per hour would use the westbound left-turn lane during peak traffic times in the morning and evening.

In the report, administration suggests removing the turning lane “opens up space to shift the alignment of westbound through lanes southward, thereby reducing impact to the north boulevard and its southern sidewalk.”

“Removing the westbound left turn bay at 109 Street will open up right-of-way space for traffic lanes to be shifted south. Westbound left turn movement would no longer be permitted at 109 Street.”

MacEwan University has reviewed the idea and is on board with the proposed design, according to the city report.

The Valley Line is a 27-kilometre route connecting Mill Woods in the southeast to Lewis Farms in west Edmonton. The project has been split into two stages – the south leg, which is currently under construction – and the west leg.

The report will be debated at city hall on Monday.