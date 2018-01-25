Edmonton planners suggest street-level tracks for LRT at busy downtown intersection

It’s been a topic of debate for years in Edmonton. What is the best way to build the LRT? Keep the tracks at street level, or go above or below ground?

The latest plan pitched by city planners will see trains stay at street level at the major intersection of 109 Street and 104 Avenue near MacEwan University.

The plan for the Valley Line LRT was unveiled Wednesday night at an open house, where residents were asked to provide feedback.

“When we looked downtown, with the urban development in the area and the fit of an elevated guideway or the underground option, even though it does help with the traffic flow, it’s a larger footprint and a larger impact on the surroundings,” Eva Cheung, project manager of the Valley Line LRT, said.

“We understand that there will be some traffic impacts but we believe that through the network — the downtown grid network — we’ll be able to alleviate some of those congestions.”

Cheung said multiple options were considered for this busy downtown intersection, including elevating the tracks and going underground. She said planners also had to take into account the 107 Street crossing because of its close proximity.

“It includes considerations such as accessibility, urban form and integration into the area, feasibility, constructability,” Cheung explained.

The idea of keeping the trains alongside traffic sparked much debate on social media, with people expressing their opinions on the proposal.

Whole point of low-floor is it's street interaction and ease of access. Putting in a new 'rathole' is a step backward and alienates the new buildings on those corners. — Chris Buyze (@chrisbuyze) January 25, 2018

The whole point of traffic harmony is FLOW. Clogging up a super busy intersection impedes that. Raise of hands.who purposely drives to an accident or lane enclosure cuz they want to be stuck in traffic or choses the longest checkout lines ??? — jesus loves u (@BrightLimeGreen) January 25, 2018

Street interaction doesn't mean massive, ongoing traffic delays. Pedestrians waiting through 5min delays on corners, so they too can cross, isn't the same as vibrant street life — Bobbi Menard (@BobbiMenard) January 25, 2018

Staying on surface is a cost saving mechanism only it makes no sense to clutter more roads and creat more traffic. Especially on one of the city’s busiest street stop being cheep and do it right the first time — Nick Lazure (@nick_lazure) January 25, 2018

Why stay at surface? It’s always more efficient to go above. — Nick Donald📌 (@lividgrowth) January 25, 2018

I’d like to know more about these planners, so I can better understand where they get their ideas. Like, do they ever drive a car…specifically, do they drive a car in Edmonton? — Joa (@joathinks) January 25, 2018

When it comes to other intersections along the Valley Line, planners proposed elevating the tracks at 165 Street and 178 Street along 87 Avenue. They said the tracks should be below ground at 149 Street.