Downtown Edmonton street closes for LRT construction

Drivers who are travelling through downtown Edmonton be aware that 102 Avenue is now closed for two years.

The road was shut down Monday morning due to Valley Line LRT construction. It’ll be closed between 96 Street and 103 Street.

TransEd, the consortium that’s building the Valley Line, said once construction is complete, 102 Avenue will have a train track and bike lanes going east and west, as well as one vehicle lane going east between 97 Street and 103 Avenue.

Pedestrian crosswalks will remain open along the stretch during construction.

During 2018, the sidewalks will remain open in both directions and pedestrians can still access entrances to very office tower and building.