Traffic
January 8, 2018 12:15 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 12:57 pm

Downtown Edmonton street closes for LRT construction

By Web Producer  Global News

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
A A

Drivers who are travelling through downtown Edmonton be aware that 102 Avenue is now closed for two years.

The road was shut down Monday morning due to Valley Line LRT construction. It’ll be closed between 96 Street and 103 Street.

READ MORE: Edmonton Valley Line LRT construction will cause traffic headache in 2018

TransEd, the consortium that’s building the Valley Line, said once construction is complete, 102 Avenue will have a train track and bike lanes going east and west, as well as one vehicle lane going east between 97 Street and 103 Avenue.

102-Ave-Construction(2)-Jan-8-18

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-Ave-Construction-Jan-8-18

102 Avenue between 96 Street and 103 Street in Edmonton has closed for Valley Line LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-Ave-Construction(4)-Jan-8-18

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-Ave-Construction(5)-Jan-8-18

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-ave-closed

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-ave-closed2

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-ave-closed3

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
102-ave-closed4

102 Avenue in downtown Edmonton is shutdown to traffic for LRT construction, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News

READ MORE: City of Edmonton aims to educate neighbourhoods about west Valley Line LRT

Pedestrian crosswalks will remain open along the stretch during construction.

During 2018, the sidewalks will remain open in both directions and pedestrians can still access entrances to very office tower and building.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
102 Avenue
102 Avenue closed
102 Avenue construction
Downtown Edmonton
Edmonton LRT
Edmonton LRT Construction
LRT
LRT Construction
road closure
Valley Line LRT

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News