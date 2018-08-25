No significant growth for wildfire near Waterton as evacuation alert remains in place

Parks Canada officials are saying that the out-of-control Boundary Wildfire in Glacier National Park, Mont. did not grow significantly on Friday night.

An update released early Saturday afternoon said there was hardly any rain overnight Friday and heavy smoke in the air Saturday morning with the forecast calling for lower than seasonal temperatures.

The wildfire remained about seven kilometres from the Waterton townsite, and Parks Canada said moderate southwest winds could lead to some active behavior on the wildfire’s east flank on Saturday.

“A significant amount of rain is forecast for Sunday night and Monday,” it added.

A news release from Glacier National Park echoed that statement, saying a “cooler and wetter weather system will move through the area Sunday night and Monday, with below-normal temperatures, rain and snow above 8,000 feet. This weather change may slow fire spread, but fire managers do not expect the precipitation to extinguish the fire.”

Parks Canada officials said the fire is 770 hectares in size and remained in the Boundary Creek Valley in Glacier National Park.

“Parks Canada and the U.S. National Park Service are coordinating efforts closely and are in constant communication about fire activity and response,” the update read.

Aerial crews were not able to drop water on the fire on Friday because of gusty winds and low-lying smoke.

Glacier National Park said it has a crew of 24 firefighters working at Goat Haunt to finish “preventative structure protection,” which includes installing pumps and sprinklers for 14 buildings.

An evacuation alert was issued for Waterton Lakes National Park on Thursday night and warned people to be ready to leave the area quickly if needed. The evacuation alert remained in place on Saturday afternoon.

All of Waterton Lakes National Park is closed except for the townsite, Highway 5/6 and Chief Mountain Highway.

“The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands is always Parks Canada’s priority.”