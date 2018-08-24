Foodie Friday: Glazed free range chicken breast with peach salsa

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

It’s peach season in B.C.! These fuzzy delicacies are grown in the Okanagan Valley and are one of our province’s most flavourful fruits. Peaches are a delicious addition to many dishes, so in keeping with our theme of promoting all things grown in our province, here is this weeks recipe.

What you need

For the chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large shallot peeled and diced fine

2 large garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons of your favourite rub (I like Nomu)

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts preferably free range

For the salsa

3 medium peaches peeled, pitted and coarsely chopped

1/2 cup red onion diced

1 small garlic clove

1 Tablespoon champagne or white balsamic vinegar

½ small jalapeno, seeded and chopped (more if you are a chili head)

juice of 1 fresh lime

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

salt to taste

How to do it

For the chicken

In a good non stick pan, heat the oil on medium, add the shallot and garlic and cook for a minute or so to soften. Turn the heat off

Pound the chicken breasts to even thickness, sprinkle the dry rub on both sides and pat well to ensure it sticks

Turn the heat back onto medium high and sear the chicken on both sides. Put the lid on for 5-7 minutes. The chicken will be almost done at this point

Remove the lid and pour in 1/3 cup of balsamic vinegar

Turn the heat to high which will reduce the vinegar. As it reduces, it will thicken and glaze the chicken to a deep dark brown

Remove from the heat transfer to your serving dish and pour any excess glaze over top

For the salsa

Mix the chopped peaches, onion, garlic, vinegar, jalapeno and lime juice together

Stir in the chopped cilantro, season to taste