Calgary youth coach sentenced to 2 years for child pornography charge

A Calgary youth coach arrested for child pornography-related offenses last summer has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

The investigation surrounding Brent Bulycz started in August 2016 after the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation Unit received two referrals from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

They pertained to a Calgary man who was allegedly uploading child pornography to the internet.

Investigators finally acquired a search warrant the following June and went to the man’s home where they found several electronic devices.

Bulycz, 43, was arrested and charged with possessing and accessing child pornography as well as with making it available.

According to Alberta Justice, Bulycz was in court Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

The other two charges were withdrawn.

Authorities said Bulycz was a coach with the McKenzie United Soccer Club and previously coached other youth sports in Calgary.