Alberta man facing child pornography charges

Airdrie RCMP have laid child pornography-related charges after an investigation that started in April.

RCMP said they were made aware of indecent online messages being sent to a 15-year-old girl by a man living in Airdrie.

Police received help from the Southern Alberta Child Exploitation Unit and the Lacombe Police Service during the investigation.

Search warrants were performed in Airdrie and Lacombe that resulted in the arrest of an Alberta man on May 8.

Cliezer Mombay Roca, 56, is facing 10 charges, including making child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, two counts of luring a child and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Roca has been released with conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on June 28.