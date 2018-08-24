Traffic
August 24, 2018 1:33 pm

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP nab several ‘high-flyers’ during speed enforcement blitz

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP handed out several tickets during speed enforcement blitz this week.

Several drivers were handed a mandatory court date earlier this week when the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP conducted a speed enforcement blitz on Monday.

Police were set up on Highway 28a, described by police as a stretch of highway known for serious collisions.

There, police saw a Ducati superbike travelling at a speed of 197 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. A 25-year-old man from Edmonton was issued a summons for speeding.

Police also pulled over a Ford truck on Highway 21 at 94 Street inside the city limits. That driver was clocked doing 131 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The 22-year-old woman who was driving was also issued a summons for speeding.

Police said they handed out several other tickets for drivers doing more than 130 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

